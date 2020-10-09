CAMBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dr. Deborah Birx from the White House Coronavirus Task Force is in the Bay State Friday. She has gone across the country as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Birx was here because she is focusing on the northeast, where the numbers are slightly going back up.
She was in Connecticut on Thursday. She is letting folks know how to change behaviors as the weather gets colder.
The main message is to not let your guard down.
“Now is the time to act in the northeast and that means we have to change our personal behaviors. I know I saw many of you on vacation as we traveled the United States and somehow, when they went on vacation, they really let their guards down and now, we're asking now that you're back from vacation, put your guard back up, not only in the public places, but in your private places, including your homes and really limit your outside gatherings inside with people outside your immediate family,” Birx explained.
After visiting the Broad Institute, Birx met with Gov. Charlie Baker at the State House.
Sec. Sudders and I today welcomed Dr. Deborah Birx to the State House during her visit to MA.Glad to discuss our work to stop the spread of #COVID19MA. We will continue to sustain our nation-leading testing and tracing infrastructure and use all resources to fight this virus. pic.twitter.com/6nHz4HRF78— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 9, 2020
Baker said in a tweet Thursday that he was happy to discuss the state’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.
“We will continue to sustain our nation-leading testing and tracing infrastructure and use all resources to fight this virus,” Baker added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.