(WGGB/WSHM) – With COVID cases increasing, so too does the pressure on local schools to keep their students and staff safe.
Western Mass News sat down for an exclusive interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci at our Washington D.C. Bureau to see what he advises going forward.
“My view on this one is really simple,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Kids need to be in school, school is safe. It's not only safe, it's healthy.”
Governor Baker doubled down on keeping kids in school. Students were remote for most of last school year, which he said impacted many students across the country.
“Keeping kids out of school, keeping them away from one another, keeping them away from trained and caring adults, did terrible damage to kids all over the country,” he said. “It's not going to happen in Massachusetts.”
Dr. Fauci agreed. On Tuesday when he stopped by our D.C Bureau, Western Mass News asked him if schools should go remote.
“Well, I think we can get the children physically back to school in real time if we follow the careful guidelines, we surround them with vaccinated people,” Dr. Fauci explained. “Children from five to eleven now are eligible to be vaccinated. We should try as best as we can to get the overwhelming majority of those children vaccinated.
We have been getting answers from local school districts about their plans around the holiday break.
R.H. Conwell Elementary School in Worthington closed on Tuesday due to a positive case last week where they identified 33 close contacts between two classrooms. In all, they said that three people tested positive. The district also said that parents were testing positive or showing symptoms. The Worthington Board of Health recommended that the school stay closed until next year to prevent further spread.
Westfield schools extended their winter recess by a day, so kids have Thursday, December 23rd off. The school superintendent told Western Mass News in a statement:
"We have been averaging 70+ cases per week over the last few weeks. We are also doing over a hundred test-and-stays with students every day. The city is also seeing a significant increase in cases. This is also affecting our ability to staff some schools.”
Holyoke Public Schools doubled down on protocols. In a press conference last week, the superintendent said that the school district had over 400 cases for the school year, but spread in school has been very minimal.
Over in the Amherst-Pelham school district, the superintendent told Western Mass News that they average about a case a day as they require vaccines for those 16 and up and encourage eligible students to get their dose.
“We have a high vaccination rate even in our grade levels that do not have the mandate yet,” Amherst-Pelham Superintendent Michael Morris told us. “I have full confidence that the high vaccination rate of our staff and students is contributing to a lower than the average number of positive cases in the district.”
During Governor Baker's briefing Tuesday, he made it clear that he will not take schools back to remote learning.
