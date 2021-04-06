LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned about the spread of COVID-19 between children on the field rather than in the classroom.
Governor Charlie Baker addressed Dr. Fauci’s comment, saying the state is not seeing those patterns. Western Mass News spoke with a local little league representative who said they have yet to see any COVID cases.
“We played a lot of games and luckily knock on wood had no cases that we know of,” Longmeadow Little League Board Member Steven Schiffman said.
On Tuesday, Dr. Fauci warned about the spread of COVID-19 in children who participate in youth sports.
He said in part, "We're finding out that it's the team sports where kids are getting together obviously many without masks, that are driving it, rather than in the classroom spread.”
Baker responded shortly after, saying that is data Massachusetts health officials aren't seeing right now.
“If we see significant issues and problems with some of this stuff, we deal with it. The flip side of that is I have to say we made it through a fall sports season and a winter sports season with people playing by the rules and doing what they're supposed to do, and for the most part case counts were pretty low,” Baker said.
The Longmeadow Little League program has played games over the summer and fall and is now back on the field for their spring season. They have yet to see a COVID case reported within the league.
Schiffman said they have over 400 kids for this spring.
“Which is actually an increase in registration from last spring,” Schiffman explained.
He said he was surprised to hear youth sports are in question by top health officials.
“It kind of goes against everything they’ve been saying, cases would be less if you were outdoors in fresh air as opposed to being six feet apart in a school,” Schiffman said.
Schiffman also said it's important for the kids to continue to play.
“Parents want their kids out there doing something, and kids want to be, believe it or not, be away from their computer screens even though it’s hard to fathom for 11 and 12-year-old boys, but they’ve had enough of being home,” Schiffman said.
The league said they've been following the state’s safety guidelines such as social distancing, mask-wearing, and limited spectators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.