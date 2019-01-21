SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 2,000 people visited the MassMutual Center on Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Wearing cheery colors, students from different schools across western Massachusetts took to the stage to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,
“So it is a day for young people to be inspired as they inspire these community members, family members, community leaders,” said Ronn Johnson.
Dr. King dreamed of a better tomorrow. Johnson told Western Mass News that he hopes the "In the Words of Dr. King" event helps teach younger generations that they can make a change.
“Young people have an opportunity through there lens to see the world in a different way. Maybe they become the social activist of tomorrow and that seed is planted here with them,” Johnson explained.
Johnson said that this event is a small way of creating Dr. King’s vision of a beloved community,
“That people across every community can come together to create unity, pride and hope, and encouragement for each other. Those are the key elements of a beloved community,” Johnson added.
Governor Charlie Baker was in also attendance for today’s event and also hoped it leaves a lasting impact on the young students.
“I hope this is a constant reminder to them about how to pursue their better selves, but at the same time, recognize and understand the big part of this is the ‘stick-to-it-ness’ and commitment over the long haul,” Baker noted.
For Johnson, it’s not about only about commemorating Dr. King, but continuing to share his message to students in western Massachusetts.
“Standing next to them is someone who is completely different from them. Different racial composition, different skin color, different national origin, culture size, but it doesn't make a difference because each element of their differences should be celebrated and appreciated as they stand together,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.