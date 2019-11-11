HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On this Veterans Day, there's a new Dragon Boat team in western Massachusetts and it's made up completely of veterans.
Two trainers and a coach brought their years of paddling and passion for the sport together to form the special group.
Strength, camaraderie, and support that's the foundation Veterans Dragon Boat U.S.A. have been built upon. Every team member has one thing in common: they all served our country.
Gabriel Conde of Chicopee is a combat veteran. He served eight years in the United States Army with two tours in Iraq.
"It was a rough go. My civilian transition was pretty tough at first. All I knew was the military. I got into the military at 17 years old. It took some time for my transition to smooth out, but here I am now and I found something that is part of my life and is close to my military life. It’s a balance, it’s good," Conde explained.
Netshari Ortiz joined the United States Air Force straight out of high school.
"Did an operation in state during Iraqi freedom. From there, my job was information management which is business in the military. From there, I was able to help out the unit revamp the whole system from paperwork to technology," Ortiz said.
Ortiz told Western Mass News joining the team was a blessing in disguise.
"It’s amazing. I’m the youngest one and I can say I learn a lot from them. It’s been an amazing experience because of that. At the end of the day, I see them as my mentors and I know that being part of the team is going to help other individuals as well, just bringing our experience and we would like to share that with other veterans," Ortiz explained.
Team members said Veteran Dragon Boat U.S.A. gives them a sense of being back in the military.
It has tested them physically, mentally and emotionally, while allowing them to overcome challenges together
"I became a member of a team again and it was very satisfying. It was also something I had never done before. So when I got into it, it was different, it was a new experience and it came out to be something I’m very into now," Conde noted.
So far, the Dragon Boat vets have competed in three races. In one, they finished second.
