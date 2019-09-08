'Dress for Success' came to the Eastfield Mall in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 'Dress for Success' was here in Springfield hosting a fundraiser on Sunday at the Eastfield Mall!
Sunday's tag sale is one of just four that happen annually.
The organization helps women get jobs by giving them the clothing they need for interviews.
It's known as 'suiting', organizers like Nicole Sweeney said having the right wardrobe can make a huge difference.
"It's all about the confidence for starters I had the chance to have a front-row seat to some of these suiting coming in and woman coming out with their suit on and it's a complete transformation. And their ability to I think I can get this job. I know this job is mine," Sweeney said.
Clothes sold on Sunday were ones that may not be necessarily right for a job interview.
All the proceeds will benefit the organization's programs.
