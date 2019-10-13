Dresser Hill Rd. in Charlton closed due to two-car crash.

CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dresser Hill Road in Charlton is currently closed as crews continue to investigate a crash involving two vehicles.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, Charlton Police tell us that they, along with the Charlton Fire Department, were called to Dresser Hill Road around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident with extrication.
Crews arrived to find that two vehicles were involved in an accident and that one of the vehicles had gone off the roadway and into the woods.
We're told that firefighters are working on extricating at least one of the occupants from one of the vehicles.
Charlton Police say that both vehicles involved are going to be towed from the scene.
Baker Hill Road is closed to through traffic and is expected to reopen around 9:00 p.m.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
