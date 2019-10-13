Dresser Hill Rd. in Charlton reopened following two-vehicle crash.

CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dresser Hill Road in Charlton is back open following a two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday night.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, Charlton Police tell us that they, along with the Charlton Fire Department, were called to Dresser Hill Road around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident with extrication.
Crews arrived to find that two vehicles were involved in an accident and that one of the vehicles had gone off the roadway and into the woods.
We're told that firefighters had to extricate one of the drivers from one of the vehicles.
Police say that each vehicle contained a single occupant.
One of the drivers was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash and the extent of that person's injuries remains unknown at this time.
Charlton Police say that both vehicles involved were towed from the scene.
Baker Hill Road was closed as a result of the accident, but was reopened around 8:00.
