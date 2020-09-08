(WGGB/WSHM) -- The countdown is on to "The Drew Barrymore Show."
"The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show: Part 1' launched on Monday. She took viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at how they're putting together the daytime talk show.
The actress will kick-off her show next Monday, September 14. Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu will join drew for a Charlies Angels reunion.
She also reunites with longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler.
You can catch "The Drew Barrymore Show" premiere on CBS 3 starting next Monday at 9 a.m.
