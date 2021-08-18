HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There have been several drive-by shootings reported by police in the city of Holyoke in less than a month.
The latest happening at about midnight on August 18th on Homestead Avenue.
According to Holyoke Police Captain, Matthew Moriarty officers were called to Homestead Ave. for reported shots fired.
After securing the area, officer spoke to a homeowner.
"The homeowner exited his residence and Officers inquired about he and his family's physical well being ... The homeowner's vehicle and house sustained extensive damage," Moriarty told Western Mass News.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
"Approximately 12 shell casings and projectiles were recovered. The casings are consistent with being the ammunition used when fired from an AK 47 Style rifle platform," noted Moriarty.
This incident follows a drive-by shooting that occurred on August 14th on Adams and Clemente streets, according to police.
Moriarty tells us officers were called to the area early Saturday morning at 2:30 a.m.
"...Officers responded to the area of Adams and Clemente for the report of shots fired. Officers arrives on scene and immediately noticed several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire," said Moriarty.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported in this incident either.
Moriarty noted they did speak to witnesses who saw what happened:
"Witnesses reported a newer silver Honda Civic with shiny black rims was observed driving down the street shooting at motorcycles."
At this time the Holyoke Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating both these recent drive-by shootings.
But these two are not the only ones, police have reported to us.
On July 28th during the late night hours police were called to the area of Bowers Street for a drive-by shooting. In that incident an apartment on Mosher Street was struck.
And on July 25th at around 3:50 a.m. there was a report of shots fired on Homestead Avenue. Police responded and discovered it was a drive-by shooting. They found several spent casings.
If you have any information that could help police with any of these cases reach out to the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900
If you wish to remain anonymous send a tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
