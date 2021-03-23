WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You will soon be able to grab the family and take in some drive-in movie fun in West Springfield.
Officials with the Eastern States Exposition said Tuesday that the West Springfield Drive-In will be opening at Gate 9 of the fairgrounds on April 23. It will be open weekends through the spring and then will be open seven days a week throughout the summer until Labor Day.
The two screens will each have a 300 car capacity and measure 45 feet by 60 feet to help achieve a socially distant experience.
“During the global pandemic, we successfully operated several drive-in theaters across the state of Massachusetts and we are grateful our partner, the Eastern States Exposition, is maximizing the use of the fairground space for the benefit of those in the community," said EJ Dean, President of FestEvents.
The drive-in will feature new releases, classic films. special livestream concerts, and other events. Tickets will go on-sale when the film titles are announced each week. A full concession stand featuring popcorn and popular fair foods, such as fried Oreos, cotton candy, and fried dough, will also be open.
“Our fairgrounds is the perfect setting for a drive-in theater and we are excited to welcome movie fans in April. Some may recall the Memorial Drive-In, just down the street. We are delighted to carry on that tradition of safe, family fun and look forward to working with EJ and the FestEvent team,” said Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy.
The drive-in will close for the duration of the 2021 Big E fair, which is scheduled for September 17 through October 3, and then will reopen October through December with holiday-themed experiences.
Hiring is underway for several positions. More information can be found here.
