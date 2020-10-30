SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The community is coming together to give local children a chance to celebrate Halloween.
United Way of Pioneer Valley, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and Colebrook Realty Services will host the Boo Bash on Saturday, October 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The socially-distant, drive-thru event will take place in the parking lot of TD Bank at 1441 Main Street and is open to families with children ages 12 and under, who are accompanied by an adult.
Organizers report that 3,000 bags of candy, toys, and community resource information will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“We are glad to be a part of the Mayor’s efforts to keep our community’s children happy during an extremely difficult year,” said United Way of Pioneer Valley President & CEO Paul Mina.
To ensure safety for everyone, those in attendance will be required to remain in their vehicles
