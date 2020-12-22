LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden County Sheriff's Office hosted a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for town residents on Tuesday.
In partnership with AMR, testing was conducted outside the sheriff's department's pre-release center.
Hundreds began lining up before the site opened at 9 a.m.
Organizers said it's a way to help concerned residents get tested as cases spike.
"We know that other areas, the Eastfield Mall, are testing. The wait lines are long, the result times are long, so as politicians, town leaders, we need to try to help our residents get tests and try to get them as quick as we can," said Ludlow Selectman Derek Debarge.
Results are expected to be back by Wednesday night, giving people time to adjust before Christmas day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.