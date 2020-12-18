(WGGB/WSHM) -- New drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are coming to two area communities.
Chicopee Mayor John Vieau announced Friday that a testing site will open for Chicopee residents only at Chicopee Comprehensive High School.
It will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 23 next week, then Monday, December 28 through Wednesday, December 30 the following week.
The site will then be open three days a week in the subsequent weeks.
Vieau said the city's goal is to test 400 people per day. He noted that the city purchased about 20,000 test kits and the site will be open for two to three months until those kits run out.
A testing site will also set-up in Ludlow, for Ludlow residents only, through a partnership between the town, and the Hampden County Sheriff's office.
Testing at that location will be on Tuesday, December 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampden County Sheriff's Department's pre-release center on Randall Road.
Pre-registration is required for the Ludlow testing and you must be in line by 3 p.m. at the very latest to be tested.
