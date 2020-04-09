WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds will transform into a testing site for first responders - something that is a major milestone for coronavirus testing in western Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts state building on the fairgrounds will only serve as the staging area.
First responders who have scheduled appointments to be tested for coronavirus will actually pull up to Gate 1 and stay in their cars for testing.
Medical professionals will then give them the standard nasal swab test for coronavirus and test results will be available 24 to 48 hours later.
They have the capability to test 200 police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers seven days a week for at least 30 days.
In order to make this all happen, they needed a space large enough that they could keep people in their cars while not causing major traffic backups.
That's why West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News the Eastern States Exposition’s willingness to help is very appreciated.
“I’m very happy that The Big E was so willing to volunteer their site. It's really good for western Mass. and I think it's going to be good for all of our frontline workers that are out here that can get tested right here in West Springfield,” Reichelt said.
Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy also said in a statement:
“We are pleased to play a part in this very important operation to ensure the health and safety of first responders who are on the front lines. We are looking forward to doing more if we are called upon for help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.