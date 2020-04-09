WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- First responder coronavirus testing has begun at the Eastern States Exposition.
For the next month, the site will be open seven days a week to swab police officers, EMS, and firefighters for COVID-19.
The West Springfield site is only one of two sites in the state where first responders can get this test quickly and for free.
We spoke with two local fire departments who said this testing makes it easier to determine which of their quarantined workers can go back to work and which need to stay home.
Western Massachusetts police officers, EMS personnel, and firefighters can now get tested and know in 24 to 48 hours if they have coronavirus.
The free drive-thru testing site at the Eastern State Exposition fairgrounds will hasten the precautionary quarantine process for first responders who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“It puts their mind at ease if they think they’ve been exposed. It enables them to get back to work quicker if they have a negative result,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.
Calvi said he’s scheduled tests for several of his workers.
“People that were asymptomatic, but were in quarantine due to an exposure off-duty,” Calvi noted.
Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor has already taken advantage of the service, staffed by members of the Massachusetts National Guard.
“I sent six firefighters this morning that were exposed to somebody who recently tested positive. There was an unprotected exposure, so just to be on the safe side, they’ve been in isolation since Monday,” Mottor noted.
Mottor told Western Mass News unprotected exposure happens when a worker without mouth and eye coverings comes into close contact with someone showing symptoms.
“We had one firefighter who tested positive and that’s why the other six on his shift were sent to isolation,” Mottor explained.
Motter said this testing site will also help those quarantined from their families in local hotels
“A lot of my firefighters have families at home with young children. ‘Do I want to go home? Should I not go home?’ That’s the fear that’s weighing on them,” Mottor said.
We also checked in with West Springfield Police. They said they none of their officers have required testing yet, but they said they’re ready to make appointments for any who are afraid they may have been exposed to the virus.
Testing will resume Friday at 9 a.m.
