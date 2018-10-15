BELCHERTOWN, (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash in Belchertown Monday afternoon has claimed the lives of two people, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
The single-car crash happened on State Street just before 12:30 p.m.
The driver was announced dead moments after the crash, and the Northwestern District Attorney's office announced Monday night that the passenger has also died.
Both idenities are expected to be released Tuesday.
The accident is under investigation by the Belchertown Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office and MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS).
