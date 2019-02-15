NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Easthampton woman was arraigned Friday in connection with deadly pedestrian car crash.
Ruby Schmid, 62, was arraigned in Northampton District Court on charges of negligent motor vehicle homicide, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a civil crosswalk infraction.
Back in December, Schmid allegedly struck and killed 63-year-old Denise Herzog while she was crossing Cottage Street.
If found guilty, Schmid could be sentenced to up to two-and-a-half years in prison and lose her license for 15 years.
Schmid was released on personal recognizance with conditions not to operate a vehicle and not leave the state without permission of the court. She is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on April 18.
