SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing charges following a deadly crash earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Springfield Police were called to the 600 block of State Street around 12:30 p.m. for a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a man in the street, who died from his injuries at the scene.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, said that the victim has been identified as 40-year-old Michael Diaz Vargas of Springfield.

The D.A.'s office added that 26-year-old Eric Reyes of Springfield was arraigned Thursday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligence and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors allege that Reyes was driving the vehicle that hit Vargas when he was crossing the street.

Bail for Reyes was set at $4,000 with several conditions. He is due back in court on November 26.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic bureau and the D.A.'s motor vehicle homicide unit.