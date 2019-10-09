SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Connecticut man is under arrest after allegedly assaulting a trooper along I-91 in Springfield.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a disabled vehicle along I-91 north that was blocking the right travel lane and ramp to Exit 3 in Springfield.
A trooper arrived on-scene and found that the vehicle needed to be moved out of the area quickly because it was impeding traffic.
"After a tow truck was dispatched to the scene the operator of the disabled vehicle began arguing with the Trooper and then assaulted the Trooper," Procopio explained.
The trooper requested backup, at which point, additional troopers and Springfield Police arrived on-scene.
The driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Elijah Henderson of Bloomfield, CT, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Springfield District Court.
The trooper was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.