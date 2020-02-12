(WGGB/WSHM) -- A driver is under arrest on several charges after leading police on a pursuit for approximately 27 miles on the Mass. Turnpike.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a trooper was on-patrol along I-95 north in Weston just after 3 a.m. Wednesday when he saw a car "traveling erratically and at an excessive speed."
The car, which authorities noted had a temporary South Carolina license plate attached, then took Exit 25 and got onto the westbound side of the Pike.
"The Trooper attempted to stop the car. The driver, after initially slowing down and eventually pulling into the breakdown lane, suddenly accelerated again and re-entered a travel lane and fled on Turnpike heading west," Procopio explained.
A pursuit was authorized and by that time, the suspect's car was reportedly traveling speeds between 100 and 115 miles per hour, amid light traffic and as it changed lanes and passed other vehicles.
Procopio explained that other State Police units joined the pursuit, with some of them getting ahead of the route, where a tire deflation device was put out.
Around 3:20 a.m., the car hit that device, which deflated all four tires and caused the car to stop just before Exit 11 in Millbury.
"The length of the suspect’s attempted flight to evade capture after he initially failed to stop for Troopers was approximately 27 miles," Procopio noted.
The driver, 35-year-old Sean McLaughlin of Oxford, was taken into custody.
An investigation reportedly found that the car was reported stolen in Sarasota, FL and the plate attached was a temporary plate registered to a West Columbia, SC business. Inside the car, investigators found the Florida license that belonged to the car and had been removed.
Procopio added that a further investigation by State Police found that two warrants were out for McLaughlin. One warrant was from Worcester District Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and vandalism to a motor vehicle. The other was issued from Dudley District Court for breaking and entering in the nighttime into a vehicle, larceny, and shoplifting.
McLaughlin was transported for booking on the two warrants, as well as charges including:
- Speeding
- Attaching plates
- Marked lanes violation
- Failure to stop for police
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Receiving stolen property worth over $1,200
- Use of a motor vehicle without authority
- Operating with a suspended license
- Failure to signal
McLaughlin is being held, pending his arraignment Wednesday in Newton District Court.
