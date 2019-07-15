MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Stebbins Road in Monson is currently closed after a struck a utility pole.
According to the Monson Police Department, a vehicle struck a utility pole in the area of 95 Stebbins Street, around 5:00 p.m., and took off.
Drivers who plan on traveling down that road are encouraged to seek alternative routes.
Monson officials say Stebbins Road is expected to be closed for several hours as National Grid officials work to replace the damaged pole.
The vehicle in question was located by officers with the Wilbraham Police Department on Monson Road in Wilbraham.
Police in Monson rushed to the scene and placed the driver under arrest.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified yet, is facing several charges, and is expected to appear in court tomorrow for their arraignment.
Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been made available.
We have reached out to the Monson Police Department for additional details, but declined our request for comment.
Monson Police did not say when they anticipate on Stebbins Road reopening.
