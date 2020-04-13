BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to reports of a tree truck overturned at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
The truck was overturned in the water on Five Bridge Road.
Both occupants inside the vehicle were uninjured, but the crash did result in criminal charges for the driver.
Upon further investigation, Officer Donahue of the Brimfield Police Department revealed that the driver had no license and was under the influence of alcohol.
The driver, 42-year-old Daniel Medina of Arlington, Texas was charged with Failure to stay the right of the Center of the road, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operating to Endanger Live and Safety, and Operating Under the Influence.
Medina will be arraigned at a prior date in Palmer District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.