GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Granville police have arrested a driver on charges including OUI following a traffic stop on Blandford Road.
Police have identified the driver as Jason Lewis.
This was on Saturday, police report.
When the Granville Police Department pulled him over to conduct a motor vehicle stop, they learned that his license was suspended.
They also allege that Lewis was intoxicated.
He was arrested on scene and charged with Operating With a Suspended License and OUI.
Lewis was booked at the Granville police station and released on bail.
Police say they also issued a citation to the passenger in his vehicle for being in possession of an open container of alcohol. Their identity has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.