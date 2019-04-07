HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tonight, the driver that was being assisted by Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell during a traffic stop, moments before he was killed, is speaking out.
The driver says that, that day, he lost control of his car, and Detective Campbell arrived to assist him.
He just never expected those moments to be his last.
Maine State Police Detective was killed on I-95 on Wednesday in a freak accident.
In a Facebook post, the driver that was being assisted by Campbell says he had the warmest smile he's ever seen.
"A smile that, without words, could give the world a moment of peace were it to look upon. I honestly felt safer in that moment as you stood by my drivers side window."
Then, he said, a split second later, that changed when a logging semi-truck's tires flew off and hit them.
He says he blacked out briefly, adding:
"I was able to open my eyes. My glasses partly crushed as I lifted my head before they fell off. My airbag had deployed. You weren't beside me anymore."
That's when he then stumbled out of his car.
"Out of breath and still dizzy, I came to your side, pleeding for you to wake up."
He then pleaded to get help from anyone driving by.
"I looked into your eyes...You looked back...And then... you were gone..."
The driver of the truck remained on scene.
It was a freak accident that ultimately took Campbell's life, with the man he was assisting saying:
"You traded your life for mine in the line of duty. I vow for as long as I live, I will never forget your smile."
He ends his Facebook by saying:
"I owe you a debt that I don't think I can repay. Rest in peace. May your soul find tranquility."
Campbell, a native of Easthampton, leaves behind a wife and son.
His funeral services are scheduled for this coming Tuesday in Portland.
