SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The identity of the driver who allegedly crashed into police cruiser early Saturday morning has been released.
Officers were patrolling Main and Worthington Street on Saturday morning when a car collided with another vehicle and hit a police cruiser.
This accident occurred around 2 a.m. when the operator, now identified as 24-year-old, Robert Isaac, reportedly ran a red light and collided with the first vehicle.
Isaac, who police say caused the crash, tried to flee the scene by crossing a double yellow line and hitting the cruiser head-on.
Springfield Police's spokesperson, Ryan Walsh confirmed with Western Mass News that after the second crash Isaac was taken to the hospital where he allegedly assaulted a medical staff member who was treating him.
"Mr. Isaac while being treated for injuries sustained in the crash, assaulted a nurse and threatened another," explains Walsh, "He faces 3 counts of OUI (Liquor/Drugs)."
The other driver that was hit we're told will receive a complaint about a revoked license.
Saturday, police told us the officer that was operating the cruiser was in stable condition.
Further details haven't been released.
Western Mass News will provide an update with any new information that comes into newsroom.
