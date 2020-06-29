LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A driver is facing charges after allegedly hitting two pedestrians last week in Ludlow.

Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said a criminal complaint summons has been submitted for 53-year-old Vincent Kavanagh of Ludlow on chargs of speed greater than reasonable, operating to endanger (reckless), and failure to care in starting and stopping.

Valadas explained that investigators allege that Kavanagh was behind the wheel of his vehicle on Wednesday, June 24 when he hit and ran over a 27-year-old Ludlow woman and her six-year-old son in the Big Y parking lot on Center Street, causing serious injuries.

Both the woman and child were taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.  

