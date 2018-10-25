CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A driver is facing several charges related a crash earlier this month in Chicopee.
Police were called to the 200 block of Springfield Street on Monday, October 1 after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said Thursday that the driver, a Chicopee woman, left the scene after striking the bicyclist and then appeared at police headquarters about a half-hour later.
That driver, whose name has not been released, is now being criminally charged with speeding, negligent operation, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
The cyclist was seriously injured and remains hospitalized, according to Wilk.
The crash remains under investigation by the Chicopee Police crash reconstruction unit.
