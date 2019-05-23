SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been charged following a deadly crash Wednesday in Berkshire County.
Dennis Yusko, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney's office, said 39-year-old Kristopher Laine of Southfield was arrested yesterday afternoon after the pickup truck he was driving along Canaan Road in Sheffield went into the opposite travel lane and struck a motorcycle.
The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 70-year-old John Howard of Bethlehem, CT, died at the scene.
Yusko noted that a criminal complaint has been filed charging Laine with motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A citation was also issued for a marked lanes violation.
Laine was released on $1,000 bail set by the court clerk. Arraignment was scheduled for Thursday, but that hearing was continued to June 6 after a relative reportedly spoke on Laine's behalf in court and said that Laine had sought medical treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
