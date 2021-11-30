PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead and another has been charged following a crash involving a pedestrian in Palmer.
Palmer Police Sgt. David Burns said that officers were called to the area of North Main Street, near Wright Street, just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators told Western Mass news that the driver, identified as 33-year-old Nicole Matanes of Palmer, reportedly left the scene, but was located a short time later.
Matanes has been taken into custody on charges including operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury or death, speeding, inspection sticker violation, and motor vehicle homicide. She is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Palmer District Court.
The identity of the male victim has not yet been released.
North Main Street, between Fletcher and Searle Streets, was closed for a time, but has since reopened.
The incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
