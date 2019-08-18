DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police have released the identity of the 'impaired' driver whose been accused of striking 2 Deerfield police officers yesterday with his vehicle.
Timothy Avery, 27, from Agawam has been charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Operating a Motor Vehicle Negligently to Endanger, and Failure to Move Over for an Emergency Vehicle.
David Procopio, representative for the Massachusetts State Police, released his identity to Western Mass News Sunday afternoon.
"A Trooper who responded to the crash, which occurred at approximately 2 a.m., determined that AVERY was under the influence of narcotics," Procopio confirmed with us.
The crash happened on Greenfield Road early Saturday morning at Route 10 and Childs Cross Road.
The two officers, identified as Officer Timothy Boland and Officer Nick Limoges, were making a traffic stop involving another driver who was allegedly impaired with a child in the car... when they were hit.
The Deerfield Police Department reports both officers suffered serious injuries.
State Police say troopers found a pill canister containing one whole pill and two partial pills.
"The pills, for which AVERY had no prescription, were secured as evidence and will be submitted for analysis," Procopio explains.
State Police say in addition to being asked to perform several field sobriety tests at the scene of the crash, Avery was examined at a police station by a certified Drug Recognition Expert.
The two Deerfield officers who were hit, were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment and later released Saturday. But their recovery process is not over yet.
"Our officers continue a long road to recovery. The department is doing well we have a very supportive team at Deerfield Police Department. We are extremely thankful for the community support that we have received," Det. Sergeant Adam Sokoloski says.
Since the Deerfield Police Department first notified the public about the crash, they're Facebook post has received more than 500 hundred shares and hundreds of comments from people showing their support for both the officers, police department, and law enforcement in general.
Following the crash, Avery was booked at State Police-Shelburne Falls and is expected to be arraigned at Greenfield District Court 'this coming week.'
We're told a bail clerk set bail at $10,000 cash plus a $40 bail fee.
Avery has since been transported to the Franklin County House of Correction to be held pending bail payment or arraignment.
"The Deerfield Police Department has full confidence in the team at the Northwestern District Attorney's office, and know they will do everything they can to prosecute the person who struck the officers to the fullest extent of the law," Sokoloski notes.
But Deerfield police aren't stopping there...they say they want to see some action taken at the state level.
"We have known long before this incident that proving drug impaired driving beyond a reasonable doubt presents many uphill challenges for law enforcement and prosecutors. There is no mechanism in our state to compel drivers to submit to a chemical test (blood or urine). Drug impaired driving continues to be a problem taking so many lives. It is long overdue for our lawmakers to update the laws of drug impaired driving to at a minimum mirror the laws of impairment by intoxicating liquor," Sokoloski says.
Western Mass News will continue to cover this developing story and as more details emerge, we'll pass that information along. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest.
