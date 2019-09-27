CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been cited following an early-morning crash in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers responded to a Grattan Street home around 1:45 a.m. Friday after a vehicle had crashed into the building.
When officers arrived, they reportedly found that the driver was standing outside the car, with blood covering her face, and that the crash had damaged the gas and electrical meters and the car had caught fire.
One officer quickly put out the fire with an extinguisher from his cruiser while other officers helped the driver.
Those inside the house were also outside and uninjured.
Wilk said that city's building inspector, along with Columbia Gas and Chicopee Electric Light, responded for repairs. "The building had significant damage to the foundation and joist supporting the home," he added.
The driver, a 26-year-old Chicopee woman, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She is being cited for failing to stay within marked lanes.
