CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been cited following a multi-vehicle crash in Chicopee this afternoon.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers were in a marked cruiser on Dale Street when another driver left the area of 45 Dale Street, drove through a fence, hit the cruiser, went into traffic, and hit another vehicle.
"Its possible the operator might have had a medical event which caused this," Wilk explained.
The first driver, as well as the driver of the third vehicle, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Wilk noted that the officer was "banged up" but will be okay.
An citation and immediate threat was issued to the first driver.
