SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officers were patrolling Main and Worthington Street on Saturday morning when a car collided with another vehicle and hit a police cruiser.
This accident occurred around 2 a.m. when the operator, whose identity has yet to be released ran a red light and collided with the first vehicle.
The driver, who caused the crash tried to flee the scene by crossing a double yellow line and hitting the cruiser head-on.
Springfield Police's spokesperson, Ryan Walsh confirmed with Western Mass News that after the second crash the driver was taken to the hospital and will receive a criminal complaint with various charges.
These charges include an OUI-Liquor and OUI-Drugs.
The other driver that was hit will receive a complaint about a revoked license.
The officer that was operating the cruiser is in stable condition.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
