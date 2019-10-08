WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to reports of an individual driving their motor vehicle into a multi-family household on Morse Avenue late Tuesday evening.
Police arrived at the scene at 7:15 p.m. where they were able to locate one person with injuries.
The identity of that individual has not been released, but they were transported to Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center.
The scene was cleared at 8 p.m.
There are no reports of any other injuries and the crash is still under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
