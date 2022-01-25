WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hampden man is facing charges after a deadly weekend crash in Wilbraham.
Wilbraham Police Capt. Edward Lennon said that emergency crews responded to the area of 967 Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a crash.
Two people inside the vehicle were taken to an area hospital, where the passenger died.
Lennon added that the driver, 28-year-old Kevin Servantez, is facing several charges including operating under the influence of liquor, refusing to stop for police, speeding, negligent operation of a vehicle, and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation.
