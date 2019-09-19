LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are seeking charges after a 12-year-old boy was struck by a car last week in Ludlow.
Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas said their department is submitting a criminal complaint against 77-year-old Richard Pendergrast of Indian Orchard for a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
The charges stem from a crash along Center Street on Wednesday, September 11 involving the vehicle Pendergrast was allegedly driving and a 12-year-old boy who was on a bicycle.
"The accident investigation included Ludlow Police Detectives who interviewed several witnesses and reviewed video footage of the involved vehicle and bicyclist," Valadas explained, adding that Pendergrast has been made aware of the criminal complaint.
That boy is recovering from his injuries.
