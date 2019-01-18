Driver facing OUI charges following two-car crash in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been taken into custody following a two-car crash on Cheshire Road at Greenwich Road Thursday evening.
Pittsfield Police officials tell us that one of the drivers involved was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.
Officials also stated that an undisclosed amount of occupants sustained minor injuries.
Greenwich Road was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.
It is unclear how many occupants were inside either vehicle.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.