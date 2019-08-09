NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest following a crash in Northampton.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said that around 9:35 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a two-car crash along Damon Road.
Once on-scene, firefighters directed one officer to a woman - who had been the driver of one of the cars - seen walking away from the crash. The officer yelled for her to stop, but she did not comply.
The officer ran the plate and found that there was an active arrest warrant out for the vehicle's owner.
Police followed the woman on foot and, when asked, she gave only her first name which matched that of the vehicle's registered owner.
"The female began yelling that she did not want to be arrested, drawing the attention of residents in the apartment building," Kasper explained.
The investigation reportedly found that the plates, which were attached to an Audi, were registered to a Mercedes, the registration was revoked because of insurance cancellation, and the woman had no license on record.
Kasper said the 37-year-old woman from Dorchester was arrested on a warrant issued out of Westborough District Court, as well as charges including:
- Leaving the scene of a property damage accident
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Disorderly conduct
- Resisting arrest
- Operating a motor vehicle with a revoked registration
- Number plate violation to conceal identification
- Operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Marked lanes violation
No injuries were reported in the crash.
