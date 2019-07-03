Driver hospitalized after car falls down embankment in Wilbraham.

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a car fell down an embankment on Crane Hill Road.
Capt. Brown of the Wilbraham Fire Department tells us that the road was blocked from around 9:00 p.m. until about 10:00 p.m. as they worked to extricate the lone occupant.
Since it was so steep and the car was far down, firefighters used a stokes basket to extricate the driver.
The extent of the driver's injuries remain unknown at this time and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
