Driver hospitalized after car falls down embankment in Wilbraham.

(courtesy Wilbraham Police Department)

 Andrew Masse

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a car fell down an embankment on Crane Hill Road.

Capt. Brown of the Wilbraham Fire Department tells us that the road was blocked from around 9:00 p.m. until about 10:00 p.m. as they worked to extricate the lone occupant.

Since it was so steep and the car was far down, firefighters used a stokes basket to extricate the driver.

The extent of the driver's injuries remain unknown at this time and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

