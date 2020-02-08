DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to an area hospital Friday night after police say their vehicle went into a ravine.
According to Deerfield Fire officials, crews were called to the 300 block of Lower Road to assist authorities with a motor vehicle accident.
Arriving firefighters found that the vehicle was located off the edge of the road inside a ravine and was on a very steep angle.
The only thing preventing the vehicle from rolling over or going down into the ravine further was an old log that was stuck in the stones.
Once crews stabilized the vehicle, firefighters were able to extricate the locate occupant.
That individual was then transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
A portion of Lower Road was closed for an unspecified period of time as crews investigated the crash.
Members of the South Deerfield Fire Department were also called in to assist.
This crash remains under investigation by the Deerfield Police Department.
