Driver hospitalized after dump truck collides with motor home in Lee.

LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a dump truck collided with a motor home on the Mass Pike.
According to Mass State Police Trooper James Deangelis, a dump truck was traveling east on the Mass Pike around 2:00 p.m. when it crossed over the median and struck a motor home traveling west.
One lane of traffic on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike for an extended period of time as troopers investigated the crash.
Trooper Deangelis stated that the operator of the dump truck was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and was issued an undisclosed number of citations.
The occupants inside the motor home did not sustain any injuries, and the motor home was able to drive away from the scene.
It is unclear if the dump truck had to be towed away or what time the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Lee was reopened to all lanes of traffic.
This crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.
