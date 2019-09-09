Driver hospitalized after striking pole with vehicle in Northampton.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after police say a car struck a utility pole.
Northampton Police Chief Kasper tells us that officers were called to the area of 90 West Street around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a utility pole.
Officers arrived to find that a vehicle had sustained extensive front-end damage after striking a utility pole.
The pole had snapped following the collision and wires were down across the roadway, forcing officials to shut down the road.
National Grid workers were also called in to help assist with the broken utility pole.
Upon further investigation, witnesses told police that the vehicle allegedly was traveling at a high rate of speed when, as he was going around a curve, the vehicle went over the curb and struck the pole.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
This accident remains under investigation by the Northampton Police Department.
