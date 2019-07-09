Driver hospitalized after striking vehicle, tree on Rt. 23 in Otis.

OTIS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police are continuing to investigate an accident that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.
While the circumstances surrounding the accident remain limited at this time, State Police tell Western Mass News that a vehicle was traveling along Rt. 23 in Otis in the nighttime hours when it struck another vehicle.
The vehicle then went off the road and struck a tree.
The operator of that vehicle was ejected from the vehicle, according to State Police officials.
State Police add that the driver was conscious and alert, and was taken by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center.
The extent of the driver's injuries are unknown at this time.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
