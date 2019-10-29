SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A driver will receive a criminal complaint after a pickup truck crashed into a Springfield home.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to a home on the 800 block of St. James Avenue around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault added that the truck hit a parked car, sheared off two utility poles on Victoria Street, then crossed St. James Avenue and crashed into the garage of a home.
The driver was found not breathing at the crash scene, was removed by people nearby, and CPR began. He was then taken to Baystate Medical Center to be evaluated.
No other injuries were reported.
Walsh said that based on an investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit, the driver, a 42 year old from West Springfield, will receive a criminal complaint for operating under the influence of drugs, marked lanes violation, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
St. James Avenue was closed while crews were on-scene investigating. The road reopened around 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.