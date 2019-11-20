CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been taken to the hospital following a morning crash in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that a truck overturned near the Sheridan Street overpass of the Mass. Pike.

Responding officers climbed up onto the truck, removed the window, and was able to get to the driver, who was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

That area of Sheridan Street is closed while crews work to clear the scene.

MassDOT inspectors are also on the way to check the bridge.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.

