Driver hospitalized following crash on Parker St. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a two-car crash on Parker Street.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters were called to the area of 1148 Parker Street just before 3:00 p.m. for a report of an accident with extrication.
Crews arrived to find that a Porsche had collided with a Toyota.
The driver of the Porsche, later identified as a 69-year-old male, had to be extricated from the vehicle, and was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, later identified as an 85-year-old male, was evaluated on scene by medical personnel.
It is unclear if any citations were issued.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Bureau.
