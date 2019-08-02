Driver hospitalized following rollover crash in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after their vehicle rolled over Friday afternoon and struck a utility pole.
According to Pittsfield Police Sgt. DeSantis, officers were called to a report of an accident on West Housatonic Street just before 3:30 p.m.
Officers arrived to find that a vehicle had rolled over onto its side and had struck a utility pole.
The utility had bent inwards after it had been struck by the vehicle, prompting officials to shut down West Housatonic Street in both directions until Eversource crews arrived.
After about an hour, officials opened up West Housatonic Street to one lane of traffic after Eversource crews secured the utility pole.
Around 5:30 p.m., West Housatonic Street was reopened to both lanes of traffic.
Sgt. DeSantis adds that the operator of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle when the crash occurred.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department.
