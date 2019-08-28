Driver hospitalized following rollover in Heath.

HEATH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a vehicle rolled over on Avery Brook Road.
According to Colrain Fire officials, firefighters were called to Avery Brook Road in the town of Heath for a report of a motor vehicle rollover with entrapment.
Heath officials also requested Colrain bring an ambulance and extrication equipment to the scene.
Members of the Heath Police Department and Mass State Police were also called in to investigate.
Officials arrived to find that an unspecified vehicle had rolled over onto its roof and that the driver, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, was trapped inside.
Fire officials were able to get the driver out of the vehicle before additional Colrain officials arrived with extrication equipment.
We're told the driver was taken to Franklin Medical Center with unknown injuries.
It is unclear if the driver was issued any citations.
This crash remains under investigation by the Heath Police Department.
