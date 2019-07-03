Driver hospitalized following rollover on Nottingham St. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after their vehicle rolled over on Nottingham Street.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters were called to the 300 block of Nottingham Street, just before 2:30 p.m., for a report of an accident with extrication.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that an SUV had struck a utility before rolling over onto its roof.
The driver, an unidentified male, had gotten himself out of the vehicle prior to the Springfield Fire Department's arrival.
He was taken via ambulance to a local hospital and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
Eversource crews were called in to mend the utility pole that had been struck.
It is unclear if the driver was issued any citations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.